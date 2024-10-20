Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Raised to $65.00 at DA Davidson

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HWC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.26. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $525.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.54 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $117,082.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,254.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

