Hardin Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after buying an additional 274,793 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,510,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,664,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,017,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VHT opened at $281.33 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

