Hardin Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,281 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,428,000 after acquiring an additional 465,847 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,601,000 after acquiring an additional 460,617 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,073,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,046.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,230,000 after acquiring an additional 245,922 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $205.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $205.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

