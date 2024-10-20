Hardin Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,948,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,696 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,508,000 after buying an additional 2,870,711 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $74,954,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,990.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,798,000 after buying an additional 1,081,458 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

