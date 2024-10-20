Hardin Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $192,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $65.92 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $67.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average of $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

