Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and traded as low as $24.33. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 1,009 shares trading hands.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 6.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $415.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.64 million for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

