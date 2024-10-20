HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 347.28% from the company’s current price.

Shares of GEVO opened at $3.13 on Friday. Gevo has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.98.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Gevo had a negative net margin of 407.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Gevo news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 108,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,049,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,311.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $64,910.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,922,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,426.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 108,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,049,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,311.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 759,600 shares of company stock valued at $486,431 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,888,000. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter valued at $1,833,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

