Head to Head Survey: Mobile Infrastructure (BEEP) vs. Its Competitors

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) is one of 80 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mobile Infrastructure to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Infrastructure’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Mobile Infrastructure alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $34.05 million -$25.12 million -1.18 Mobile Infrastructure Competitors $4.82 billion -$40.31 million 57.49

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mobile Infrastructure’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Mobile Infrastructure. Mobile Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure -74.35% -3.08% -1.49% Mobile Infrastructure Competitors -349.40% -2.26% -0.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mobile Infrastructure and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobile Infrastructure Competitors 245 1327 1182 43 2.37

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 2.92%. Given Mobile Infrastructure’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mobile Infrastructure has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Mobile Infrastructure rivals beat Mobile Infrastructure on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mobile Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.