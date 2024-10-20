Helium Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $6.55 or 0.00009574 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $11.89 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Helium Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 170,472,132 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

