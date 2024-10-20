Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Trading Up 72.4% – Should You Buy?

Hermes Pacific Investments plc (LON:HPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 72.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65). 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

The stock has a market cap of £1.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,333.33 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.70.

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

