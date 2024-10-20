Hermez Network One Day Volume Reaches $4,115.43 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00005707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $143.10 million and approximately $4,115.43 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.86245858 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

