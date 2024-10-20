Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.00 and last traded at C$6.00. 220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Highwood Asset Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.
Highwood Asset Management Stock Down 0.8 %
Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.02. Highwood Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.31% and a net margin of 63.50%. The firm had revenue of C$32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Highwood Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7522659 EPS for the current year.
Highwood Asset Management Company Profile
Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.
