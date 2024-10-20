Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,146,000 after purchasing an additional 544,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after buying an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after buying an additional 310,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.1 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $222.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $222.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

