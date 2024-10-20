Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $222.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $222.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

