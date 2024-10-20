Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $222.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.79. The firm has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $222.07.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.