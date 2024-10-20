Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,398,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $1,110,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 237.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $222.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.53 and a 200-day moving average of $204.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $222.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

