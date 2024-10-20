Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

HST has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

