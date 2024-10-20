Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HOTH. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Hoth Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:HOTH opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.73.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

