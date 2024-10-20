iExec RLC (RLC) Achieves Market Cap of $120.78 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00002438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $120.78 million and $23.96 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,462.96 or 1.00038696 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00013155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007584 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000914 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00065502 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.55104354 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $2,517,917.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.