IFG Advisors LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $220.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.12. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

