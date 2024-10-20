Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $262.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $262.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.44.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $261.03 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.45. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 242.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 341,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,888,000 after purchasing an additional 241,618 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.7% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 767,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,926,000 after purchasing an additional 180,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,998,000 after buying an additional 133,853 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,334.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after buying an additional 121,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,136,000 after buying an additional 110,673 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

