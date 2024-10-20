Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $250.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.24 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Independent Bank stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.57. 588,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,765. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.92. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $68.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

INDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

