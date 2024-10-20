Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) versus ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV) Head to Head Comparison

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) and ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATC Venture Group has a beta of 4.35, suggesting that its stock price is 335% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and ATC Venture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies -338.67% -75.99% -53.89% ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

63.3% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and ATC Venture Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $32.12 million 3.27 -$123.45 million ($0.77) -1.00 ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ATC Venture Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innoviz Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Innoviz Technologies and ATC Venture Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innoviz Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.85, suggesting a potential upside of 399.61%.

Summary

ATC Venture Group beats Innoviz Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. It also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that raw point cloud data from Innoviz LiDAR products into perception outputs. The company operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It markets and sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through distribution channels. The company is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About ATC Venture Group

ATC Venture Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc., engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc. in January 2012. ATC Venture Group Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

