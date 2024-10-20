Insider Buying: Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS) Insider Acquires £990,000 in Stock

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Perloff acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 330 ($4.31) per share, for a total transaction of £990,000 ($1,292,765.74).

Panther Securities Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 308.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 307.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £61.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,750.00 and a beta of 0.18. Panther Securities PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 350 ($4.57).

Get Panther Securities alerts:

Panther Securities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Panther Securities’s payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

Panther Securities Company Profile

Panther Securities PLC ("the Company" or "the Group") is a property investment company quoted on the AIM market (AIM). Prior to 31 December 2013 the Company was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. The Group currently owns and manages over 900 individual property units within over 120 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom. The Group specialises in property investing and managing of good secondary retail, industrial units and offices, and also owns and manages many residential flats in several town centre locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.