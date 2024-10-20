Insider Buying: Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB) Major Shareholder Buys $19,975,000.00 in Stock

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ai Upstream Llc bought 1,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,975,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Upstream Bio Stock Up 9.7 %
Upstream Bio stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $26.88.
About Upstream Bio
