Insider Selling: Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) EVP Sells $40,073.28 in Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $40,073.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,814.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ted Yednock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Ted Yednock sold 4,500 shares of Annexon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $31,950.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of Annexon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $31,020.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of Annexon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $32,725.00.

Annexon Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ANNX opened at $7.48 on Friday. Annexon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $691.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in Annexon by 16.1% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Annexon by 29.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Annexon during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Annexon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

