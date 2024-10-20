Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 353 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $921.75 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $949.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.96 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $874.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $791.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $914.15.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

