Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,935 Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 20.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 504,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,551,000 after acquiring an additional 85,566 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the first quarter valued at about $17,819,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 269,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after buying an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth about $12,376,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 193,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $129,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,757.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,054.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $129,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,757.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CASH opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.68. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $176.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Pathward Financial’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.00%.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Stories

