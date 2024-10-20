Inspire Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 44.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 120,919 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 8.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,160,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after buying an additional 93,444 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $18.49 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $832.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $550.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

