Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $68.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

