Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,982 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,767.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,648,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,558 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 85.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,979,000 after buying an additional 1,385,692 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,162,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,220,000 after acquiring an additional 487,556 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 403,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,179,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,335.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $352,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRC. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.14%.

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.