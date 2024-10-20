Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 174 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 52.9% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,058,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after purchasing an additional 366,363 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,598,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,590,000 after buying an additional 272,923 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $16,939,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $12,594,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 283.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 142,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGS. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.92.

ONE Gas stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $354.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

