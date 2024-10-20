Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $227,000 Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,306 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,902,000 after buying an additional 27,582 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,887,000 after acquiring an additional 209,511 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 4,036.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 245,351 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at $15,315,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $98.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.68 and its 200 day moving average is $83.86. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). ePlus had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $544.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $460,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,907.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

