Integris Wealth Management LLC Has $849,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Etfidea LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.39 and its 200-day moving average is $116.49. The company has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

