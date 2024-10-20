Internet Computer Hits 1-Day Volume of $36.64 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.89 billion and $36.64 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $8.23 or 0.00012028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00041013 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,693,136 coins and its circulating supply is 472,584,453 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.