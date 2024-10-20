Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 141199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

