Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1578 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
BATS ICLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.74. 56,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67.
About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF
