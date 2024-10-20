Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLOGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1578 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

BATS ICLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.74. 56,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

