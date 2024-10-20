Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Stock Position Raised by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,105.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 475,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 435,822 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

