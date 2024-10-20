Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0563 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Stock Performance
BATS:IVRA opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.88.
About Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF
