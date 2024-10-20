Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) is Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 778.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of SPGP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.31. The company had a trading volume of 142,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,335. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $107.83.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

