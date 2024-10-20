Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Bought by Financial Designs Corp

Financial Designs Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Financial Designs Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Designs Corp owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 778.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.31. 142,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,335. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.93. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $107.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

