iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,891 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,459,000 after buying an additional 6,457,638 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,846,000 after buying an additional 814,240 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,891,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,976,000 after acquiring an additional 359,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.94. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

