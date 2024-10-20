iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Raised by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $593,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 788,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,332,000 after buying an additional 137,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,587,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,346,000 after buying an additional 240,449 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $95.94. 5,174,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,740,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average is $94.97. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

