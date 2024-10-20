iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 316,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 362,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,041,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Client First Capital LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1,474.5% in the third quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 92,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 86,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $58.18.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

