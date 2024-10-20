iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Position Raised by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management owned about 1.27% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ILTB stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $54.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

