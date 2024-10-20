iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $587.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $566.53 and a 200 day moving average of $545.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

