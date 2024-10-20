iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $587.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $506.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

