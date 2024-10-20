iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by Hardin Capital Partners LLC

Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,430,000 after buying an additional 324,829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,482,000 after acquiring an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,212,000 after acquiring an additional 84,327 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IJR opened at $118.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

