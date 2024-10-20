iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,327,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919,394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $235,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after buying an additional 5,813,688 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,016 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,973,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,761. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

