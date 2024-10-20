iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Cut by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.4% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 159,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average is $98.35.

